Re: COHA
Post Sun Aug 13, 2017 12:22 pm
Dave K.


Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18125
Location: Back in Hull.
To be a bit more positive, two very good wins this weekend for both the 16's and 19's.

The 19's have finished 3rd and have been on great form which a big part played from the Hull players (despite what Rovers fans keep saying there have all the best players).

16's beat Wigan away and would have beat Saints as well a couple of weeks ago(was winning easily until they had a man sent off).
Re: COHA
Post Sun Aug 13, 2017 9:15 pm
Rogues Gallery



Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30216
Dave K. wrote:
To be a bit more positive, two very good wins this weekend for both the 16's and 19's.

The 19's have finished 3rd and have been on great form which a big part played from the Hull players (despite what Rovers fans keep saying there have all the best players).

16's beat Wigan away and would have beat Saints as well a couple of weeks ago(was winning easily until they had a man sent off).


I was at the 16's game at Wigan. Wigan were probably the better team but Hull were much bigger and that told in the end as Hull scored two tries in the last four minutes to win the game. What I don't know is the age of the Hull team, but Wigan were an U15 side not U16's.
Last edited by Rogues Gallery on Mon Aug 14, 2017 8:08 am, edited 1 time in total.









Re: COHA
Post Mon Aug 14, 2017 7:02 am
Uppo58


Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 452
DGM wrote:
Sometimes perception isn't quite the reality.

There's no doubt that Powell is incredibly good at taking players in and improving them by moulding them to fit into his game plan seamlessly.

However, their record for bringing through youngsters isn't special under Powell. Milner & Holmes maybe, although both are 25ish and knocking around the 17 when Powell arrived. Maher? Other than that, a few youngsters have got a game here & there. I'd say a youngster has more change of game time under Radford than Powell based on the past few years.

If Hull are "awash" with overseas players, then I'm not sure what adjective to use for Cas' overseas contingent: Roberts, Moors, Hitchcox, Springer, Larroyer, Webster, Millington, Sene-Lefao, Monaghan. Hull have 7, fyi. Of course, not all count a Non-Fed, but this is a debate about youngsters & the blocking of their path to the first team.

Then look through the rest of the Cas team. Cook, McMeeken, McShane, Minikin, Hardaker, Gale, Eden - all brought in.

I'm not trying to criticise Powell or Cas, but I refute the statements that youngsters will have a better chance under Powell, and the assertion Hull have more overseas players.


A good summing of the relative merits DGM.
Re: COHA
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 11:58 am
Hutchie



Joined: Thu Jan 02, 2003 4:11 pm
Posts: 43382
Location: rlfans flying wing man
Rogues Gallery wrote:
I was at the 16's game at Wigan. Wigan were probably the better team but Hull were much bigger and that told in the end as Hull scored two tries in the last four minutes to win the game. What I don't know is the age of the Hull team, but Wigan were an U15 side not U16's.


5 x u16 from the team I saw.
Re: COHA
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 12:01 pm
Hutchie



Joined: Thu Jan 02, 2003 4:11 pm
Posts: 43382
Location: rlfans flying wing man
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
RBA knows about these things for sure, I bet that's true!


On this occasion he does have good knowledge
Re: COHA
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 12:03 pm
Hutchie



Joined: Thu Jan 02, 2003 4:11 pm
Posts: 43382
Location: rlfans flying wing man
Dave K. wrote:

It is a concern, but there is nothing to stop the signing for the COHA when they are 16 or either team when they are 18.


Apart from the new 10k compensation rule
Re: COHA
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 1:42 pm
Bull Mania



Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4748
For those that watch COHA and the reserves, hows Cameron Scott gone for you? Probably went under the radar in our recent meltdown, but he was one of a a fair few crown jewels in our academy. Was one of the most sought after 16 year olds that we managed to keep hold of...before obvious events ;) Has all the attributes to be a special player so interesting to see how he develops with you :)
Re: COHA
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 8:05 am
Uppo58


Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 452
[quote="R.B.A"]Neither Hull or Rovers can afford or are prepared to fund their own competitive junior set up. The RFL pay 50% of the costs of COHA whilst Hudge and Pearson personally split the the other 50% equally between them. It comes direct from their pockets, not the Clubs coffers.
It is actually a very well funded and resourced set up, though at the minute I think the players are seen very much as guinea pigs.

Following on from RBA's post....

Does anyone know the detail as to how this funding "offer" from RL actually works ??

1) How many levels of the Rugby League is it open to ?

2) Do all clubs in the same tier get the same total cash amount ? (discounting Rovers relegation to a lower tier which may leave them in an advantageous position versus other Championship clubs)

3) As with Hull / Rovers, have all other SL clubs had to find a partner before they get their 50% of total costs ?

4) If pairing is not the norm why was this arrangement the requirement for these 2 particular clubs ?

5) If the 50% rule is the norm for all I suppose it means the more you invest in your Academy, then of course the greater the RL funding, could mean huge funding bias between the haves and the have not clubs.

6) Is it true the 50% funding to our clubs was only on condition that the 2 clubs merged their academies ?

7) Was the process and end decisions transparent ? ie were were SL clubs involved in creating the "system" ? or was it a fait acomplis agreed by the RL hierarchy alone. ?

8) Are the minutes of the RFL "Academy agreement" and or the relative terms for each club or tier available to view online ?
Re: COHA
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:44 pm
headhunter



Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17075
Location: South Wales
8 Welsh juniors join COHA

http://www.walesrugbyleague.co.uk/artic ... my-set-ups
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
