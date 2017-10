HamsterChops wrote: We have Pickersgill and Butterworth already signed up. Both comfortable in the halves. Even with an injury to a fullback, a half and a hooker, we'd still have Pickersgill, Butterworth & Halafihi to be able to cover those opened up positions.



I agree it would be nice to have some extra cover, but it's not as desperate as suggested, especially if the wage budget is tight as it is, you can't necessarily afford to be wasting it on too much cover. Hard to get the right balance I think.

This, HC, Butterworth is essentially a utility half back/playmaker having played both 7 and 9 so 6 should be within his talents.Anyway HC, what do you think of the squad so far? I am pleased by the number of our boys, both new and older, and the number of offloaders in the pack, so am hoping for a bit more of a 13 man game that can be built on in the future. The backs look decent enough too. So I am optimistic not just for this coming season, but the one after - setting aside the tribunal of course.