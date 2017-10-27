We have Pickersgill and Butterworth already signed up. Both comfortable in the halves. Even with an injury to a fullback, a half and a hooker, we'd still have Pickersgill, Butterworth & Halafihi to be able to cover those opened up positions.
I agree it would be nice to have some extra cover, but it's not as desperate as suggested, especially if the wage budget is tight as it is, you can't necessarily afford to be wasting it on too much cover. Hard to get the right balance I think.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bramley Dog, childofthenorthern, dddooommm, debaser, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, Jimmy 4 Bradford, le penguin, Mobull, Nothus, Pyrah123, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, scorchingdick, thepimp007, tikkabull and 164 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,655,509
|2,044
|76,319
|4,559
|SET
|