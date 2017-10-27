WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:19 am
bowlingboy User avatar
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 878
Having said that we have 2 which is more than under Ferres and Lowes
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:14 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3419
Location: Bradford
We get this every year - people saying we don't want this or that player because we already have someone for that position. Don't we ever learn? Players get injured...

I saw someone on Bulls Banter FB saying that we shouldn't be interested in Rhys Jacks (who has been released by Toronto) because 'we already have Chisholm and Keyes to play in the halves'. Seriously? What are the chances of both Chisholm and Keyes going through the season without getting injured? And that's before we even get into whether Chisholm will even be fit for the start of the season..

FWIW I think Rhys Jacks would be a good addition. A good half-back who can also cover at hooker.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:28 am
tikkabull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 26, 2016 6:52 pm
Posts: 25
Is this full back Richie Mathers?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:29 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2860
Location: No longer Bradford
We have Pickersgill and Butterworth already signed up. Both comfortable in the halves. Even with an injury to a fullback, a half and a hooker, we'd still have Pickersgill, Butterworth & Halafihi to be able to cover those opened up positions.

I agree it would be nice to have some extra cover, but it's not as desperate as suggested, especially if the wage budget is tight as it is, you can't necessarily afford to be wasting it on too much cover. Hard to get the right balance I think.
