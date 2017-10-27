We get this every year - people saying we don't want this or that player because we already have someone for that position. Don't we ever learn? Players get injured...



I saw someone on Bulls Banter FB saying that we shouldn't be interested in Rhys Jacks (who has been released by Toronto) because 'we already have Chisholm and Keyes to play in the halves'. Seriously? What are the chances of both Chisholm and Keyes going through the season without getting injured? And that's before we even get into whether Chisholm will even be fit for the start of the season..



FWIW I think Rhys Jacks would be a good addition. A good half-back who can also cover at hooker.