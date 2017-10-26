WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:49 pm
Good signing is Crossley. Happy with that
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:14 pm
Very good signing for us that, Bradford academy product, prop, experienced,big. Ticks most of the boxes on the shopping list at our current level.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:26 pm
If Crossley could recapture the sort of form that made Cas sign him, it could be the signing of the season for that division. Exactly the sort of signing that was needed. He's never really showed the promise in our side, but hopefully it'll be third time lucky.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:26 am
Time is passing quickly and pre-season starts next week for all clubs so those players that haven't been announced as leaving us are starting to look late. Surely if HKR (for example) have signed Sironnen then I would have thought they would have said so by now and the same with other players.
Maybe these players are still in talks but I do wonder why other clubs haven't already got them and announced them for season ticket sales.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:10 am
If Sironnen and Margrin are staying then we have quite a pack as it stands..
1 more big mean prop and we are good to go..
I hear a quality full back is on the way in, will be looking good next year in C1,
Please whoever is in charge of marketing don't say we will be unbeaten it just paints a massive target on our backs
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:13 am
bowlingboy wrote:
If Sironnen and Margrin are staying then we have quite a pack as it stands..
1 more big mean prop and we are good to go..
I hear a quality full back is on the way in, will be looking good next year in C1,
Please whoever is in charge of marketing don't say we will be unbeaten it just paints a massive target on our backs




Who's the fullback young man

I agree it's stupid saying we are looking to go unbeaten all season, and it's not often I agree with you
