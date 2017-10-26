Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm Posts: 2859 Location: No longer Bradford
If Crossley could recapture the sort of form that made Cas sign him, it could be the signing of the season for that division. Exactly the sort of signing that was needed. He's never really showed the promise in our side, but hopefully it'll be third time lucky.
Time is passing quickly and pre-season starts next week for all clubs so those players that haven't been announced as leaving us are starting to look late. Surely if HKR (for example) have signed Sironnen then I would have thought they would have said so by now and the same with other players. Maybe these players are still in talks but I do wonder why other clubs haven't already got them and announced them for season ticket sales.
If Sironnen and Margrin are staying then we have quite a pack as it stands.. 1 more big mean prop and we are good to go.. I hear a quality full back is on the way in, will be looking good next year in C1, Please whoever is in charge of marketing don't say we will be unbeaten it just paints a massive target on our backs
If Sironnen and Margrin are staying then we have quite a pack as it stands.. 1 more big mean prop and we are good to go.. I hear a quality full back is on the way in, will be looking good next year in C1, Please whoever is in charge of marketing don't say we will be unbeaten it just paints a massive target on our backs
Who's the fullback young man
I agree it's stupid saying we are looking to go unbeaten all season, and it's not often I agree with you
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.