Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4844
RagingBull wrote:
Theres a little whisper that Steve Crossley might be coming back for round 3.
Would take that. Home grown and in his last year with us, seemed to develop a superb offload game (don't think he did one offload under Jimmys reign) would make sense, think he only made 5 appearances this year for Toronto. Likely to be even less with the players likes Westerman, Taylor, Krasniqi, Ashton Sims signing on.
Would take Dan Flemming back too. Another one i felt was harshly treat by Jimmy. Never got a run of games. Had one bad game, then shipped out on loan for rest of the season.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:13 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 874
beggars can't be choosers in our position, 1 year contract with an option on him and flemming would be a good idea..
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:31 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27434
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Either would do us ok in C1.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:47 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 267
I'd be happy for Crossley to return. Great offload game, strong, older head in the pack and a Bradford lad. Him and Peltier together could be pretty destructive I think.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:14 pm
Joined: Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:45 am
Posts: 15
Bull Mania wrote:
Not seen him play for a while, but as a local lad., Clayton I believe. His heart will be in it, even if only for 50% of each game. In this league, the lads need to be up for lots of cheap shots. Steve would cope very well and hand some out also. That would be a decent signing of a steady hard lad, who can help bring on the kids.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:19 am
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1258
JTCFJG wrote:
Not seen him play for a while, but as a local lad., Clayton I believe. His heart will be in it, even if only for 50% of each game. In this league, the lads need to be up for lots of cheap shots. Steve would cope very well and hand some out also. That would be a decent signing of a steady hard lad, who can help bring on the kids.
Friend of mine was playing for oxford couple of seasons back and got punched from behind fracturing his eye socket. This league will not be nice we need some lads who can be up for it. Crossley would do fine for me, not that long ago he was in the team of the year in champ
Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:03 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9739
Location: Bradbados
thepimp007 wrote:
Friend of mine was playing for oxford couple of seasons back and got punched from behind fracturing his eye socket. This league will not be nice we need some lads who can be up for it. Crossley would do fine for me, not that long ago he was in the team of the year in champ
Agreed on that.
Playing nice attractive open rugby is fine, but that alone won't get us out of this division, no mater how 'nice' and full of skill it might be. Bottom line is we need some big bruisers who have been around a while and done it all before. Hopefully they'll arrive soon but if they rock up later, well, so be it, just as long as they do.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:27 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27434
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Crossley signed for us according to a Toronto press release. Decent signing for us I think.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:38 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3418
Location: Bradford
