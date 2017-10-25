Bull Mania wrote: Would take that. Home grown and in his last year with us, seemed to develop a superb offload game (don't think he did one offload under Jimmys reign) would make sense, think he only made 5 appearances this year for Toronto. Likely to be even less with the players likes Westerman, Taylor, Krasniqi, Ashton Sims signing on.



Would take Dan Flemming back too. Another one i felt was harshly treat by Jimmy. Never got a run of games. Had one bad game, then shipped out on loan for rest of the season.

Not seen him play for a while, but as a local lad., Clayton I believe. His heart will be in it, even if only for 50% of each game. In this league, the lads need to be up for lots of cheap shots. Steve would cope very well and hand some out also. That would be a decent signing of a steady hard lad, who can help bring on the kids.