Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:09 pm
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4844
RagingBull wrote:
Theres a little whisper that Steve Crossley might be coming back for round 3.


Would take that. Home grown and in his last year with us, seemed to develop a superb offload game (don't think he did one offload under Jimmys reign) would make sense, think he only made 5 appearances this year for Toronto. Likely to be even less with the players likes Westerman, Taylor, Krasniqi, Ashton Sims signing on.

Would take Dan Flemming back too. Another one i felt was harshly treat by Jimmy. Never got a run of games. Had one bad game, then shipped out on loan for rest of the season.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:13 pm
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 874
beggars can't be choosers in our position, 1 year contract with an option on him and flemming would be a good idea..
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:31 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27434
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Either would do us ok in C1.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:47 pm
psychostring
Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 267
I'd be happy for Crossley to return. Great offload game, strong, older head in the pack and a Bradford lad. Him and Peltier together could be pretty destructive I think.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:14 pm
JTCFJG

Joined: Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:45 am
Posts: 15
Bull Mania wrote:
Would take that. Home grown and in his last year with us, seemed to develop a superb offload game (don't think he did one offload under Jimmys reign) would make sense, think he only made 5 appearances this year for Toronto. Likely to be even less with the players likes Westerman, Taylor, Krasniqi, Ashton Sims signing on.

Would take Dan Flemming back too. Another one i felt was harshly treat by Jimmy. Never got a run of games. Had one bad game, then shipped out on loan for rest of the season.


Not seen him play for a while, but as a local lad., Clayton I believe. His heart will be in it, even if only for 50% of each game. In this league, the lads need to be up for lots of cheap shots. Steve would cope very well and hand some out also. That would be a decent signing of a steady hard lad, who can help bring on the kids.
'Great defence, always wins games, y'only have to score one more point than them. If tha does, tha'll win, if that doesn't tha'll lose, learn from it, more than the win last week.'. Peter Fox, 1980.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:19 am
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1258
JTCFJG wrote:
Not seen him play for a while, but as a local lad., Clayton I believe. His heart will be in it, even if only for 50% of each game. In this league, the lads need to be up for lots of cheap shots. Steve would cope very well and hand some out also. That would be a decent signing of a steady hard lad, who can help bring on the kids.


Friend of mine was playing for oxford couple of seasons back and got punched from behind fracturing his eye socket. This league will not be nice we need some lads who can be up for it. Crossley would do fine for me, not that long ago he was in the team of the year in champ
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:03 pm
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9739
Location: Bradbados
thepimp007 wrote:
Friend of mine was playing for oxford couple of seasons back and got punched from behind fracturing his eye socket. This league will not be nice we need some lads who can be up for it. Crossley would do fine for me, not that long ago he was in the team of the year in champ


Agreed on that.

Playing nice attractive open rugby is fine, but that alone won't get us out of this division, no mater how 'nice' and full of skill it might be. Bottom line is we need some big bruisers who have been around a while and done it all before. Hopefully they'll arrive soon but if they rock up later, well, so be it, just as long as they do.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:27 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27434
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Crossley signed for us according to a Toronto press release. Decent signing for us I think.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
