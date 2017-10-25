WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:09 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4842
RagingBull wrote:
Theres a little whisper that Steve Crossley might be coming back for round 3.


Would take that. Home grown and in his last year with us, seemed to develop a superb offload game (don't think he did one offload under Jimmys reign) would make sense, think he only made 5 appearances this year for Toronto. Likely to be even less with the players likes Westerman, Taylor, Krasniqi, Ashton Sims signing on.

Would take Dan Flemming back too. Another one i felt was harshly treat by Jimmy. Never got a run of games. Had one bad game, then shipped out on loan for rest of the season.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:13 pm
bowlingboy User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 874
beggars can't be choosers in our position, 1 year contract with an option on him and flemming would be a good idea..
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:31 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27428
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Either would do us ok in C1.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:47 pm
psychostring Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 267
I'd be happy for Crossley to return. Great offload game, strong, older head in the pack and a Bradford lad. Him and Peltier together could be pretty destructive I think.
