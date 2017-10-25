RagingBull wrote: Theres a little whisper that Steve Crossley might be coming back for round 3.

Would take that. Home grown and in his last year with us, seemed to develop a superb offload game (don't think he did one offload under Jimmys reign) would make sense, think he only made 5 appearances this year for Toronto. Likely to be even less with the players likes Westerman, Taylor, Krasniqi, Ashton Sims signing on.Would take Dan Flemming back too. Another one i felt was harshly treat by Jimmy. Never got a run of games. Had one bad game, then shipped out on loan for rest of the season.