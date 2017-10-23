Honestly, I think people are worrying unnecessarily about not having the full squad yet.



We are starting pre-season training next week, which is extremely early for a club at our level. Most of the clubs in League 1 won't have any where near their full squads at this point, and some of them aren't even guaranteed to be clubs at all come next season!



There's the World Cup, and whilst I'm not super-confident that we'll be able to sign anyone from the World Cup, let's see if we are all pleasantly surprised. At the very least, players will be signing for clubs, which might make certain other players available as they'll perhaps need to trim their squads. So there might be movement there..



Players WILL become available over the next couple of months one way or another. And I'd rather us have space in the squad to add good players, than sign up any old Tom, Dick or Harry right now just so we have a 30-man squad on the first day of pre-season.