WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 6:19 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1172
Location: Waiting
Any ideas if there are anymore players coming in anytime soon?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 6:34 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9905
Location: Here
I sincerely hope so!
(and I feel fine)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:23 pm
martinwildbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1662
I am starting to reconsider the arse-scratching Rottweiler no-brains-all-brawn decapitator type of prop for our pack. Seems to me that Cha is more intent on developing a pack that can play a bit, and rogermedaily's lad is part of the evidence: he has a sense/scent for a break and is there on the shoulder for/to make the pass. You must be proud of his style, Roger.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:24 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27424
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Still need a couple of Rottweilers Martin so that the silky skills types don't get smashed.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:16 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9732
Location: Bradbados
We were definitely told at the forum that there were (I think) a dozen still to announce and we've only had two announcements since then, I believe. I'd expect a few immediately before they end the 'earlybird' prices. Though we still don't know when that will be. If they really want to shift some tickets they need to announce a date and it will concentrate minds somewhat.

I'm sure some names are going to come out when training starts as it's a bit hard deny any players who are wearing training tops and running around Tong.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:02 pm
rambull1967 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 233
I thought we were scouting the world cup for some players. We haven't signed our full squad yet if that's right.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:31 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3415
Location: Bradford
Honestly, I think people are worrying unnecessarily about not having the full squad yet.

We are starting pre-season training next week, which is extremely early for a club at our level. Most of the clubs in League 1 won't have any where near their full squads at this point, and some of them aren't even guaranteed to be clubs at all come next season!

There's the World Cup, and whilst I'm not super-confident that we'll be able to sign anyone from the World Cup, let's see if we are all pleasantly surprised. At the very least, players will be signing for clubs, which might make certain other players available as they'll perhaps need to trim their squads. So there might be movement there..

Players WILL become available over the next couple of months one way or another. And I'd rather us have space in the squad to add good players, than sign up any old Tom, Dick or Harry right now just so we have a 30-man squad on the first day of pre-season.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, daveyz999, Fr13daY, Johnbulls, PHILISAN, roofaldo2, Stul and 154 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,8922,07876,3124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM