I am starting to reconsider the arse-scratching Rottweiler no-brains-all-brawn decapitator type of prop for our pack. Seems to me that Cha is more intent on developing a pack that can play a bit, and rogermedaily's lad is part of the evidence: he has a sense/scent for a break and is there on the shoulder for/to make the pass. You must be proud of his style, Roger.
