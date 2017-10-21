The word of TotalRL Forums is that Oxford and Gloucester won't be playing in 2018 and any proposed new 'merged' club (Bristol had been suggested as a location) won't be ready to go either in 2018.



IF that is the case, then I would expect a 14 team division, with a full home and away fixture list. 13 home games - which ties in with what AC said about there being 'a minimum of 13 home games' on a ST.



This year the top team (Toronto) was promoted without recourse to play offs. If that is replicated then we would only have 13 home games if we happen to finish top. Again, that fits in with the minimum 13 home games. If we come between 2nd and 5th, then we are into a play off system, so there would be more than the 13 games. If we come 2nd or 3rd there'd be a home semi final at the very least (It was 2nd vs 5th and 3rd vs 4th) and possibly a home final as well.



Basically it looks like a full set of home and away fixtures, and if we finish top, then we go straight up to the Championship.