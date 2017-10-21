WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 7:47 pm
Post-Relegation Bongser has had a bit on his own plate recently but, reassured that Leigh are not about to implode, he has just done a (full) 77 page catch-up on matters o'er t'ill and is pleased by the (generally) growing optimism regarding the Bulls next season. Come on Roofer, raise an eyebrow. :thumb:

Whilst on, belated congrats to Johnbulls & tackler tommo on topping the predictions league and commiserations to Roger and the rest of the chasing pack (Bongser was towards the back of the peloton).

Hope this January is a better one.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:02 pm
Bulliac wrote:
And another to be announced tomorrow morning apparently according to Facebook. I'm going with Big Sam Burgess to make a return...


Where have you heard this? From a group?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:32 pm
Are there any play off type things in this div
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:21 am
rugbyreddog wrote:
Are there any play off type things in this div


Going on the format for this year, top earns automatic promotion, next 4 teams in play-offs
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:35 am
What about 5th down. Have we a chance of winning another shield?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:40 am
In 2017, after the 8's the top team were promoted . Then there were play off between 2nd to 5th the winner of the final was also promoted.
In 2018 looks like there will be 14 teams playing each other . I suspect there will be playoffs . Expecting an announcement before the fixtures come out in 1/11/17 .
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:43 am
Cannot see there being a Shield .


Looking forward to see you guys in numbers at the Keepmoat Stadium in 2018.
