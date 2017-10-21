Post-Relegation Bongser has had a bit on his own plate recently but, reassured that Leigh are not about to implode, he has just done a (full) 77 page catch-up on matters o'er t'ill and is pleased by the (generally) growing optimism regarding the Bulls next season. Come on Roofer, raise an eyebrow.Whilst on, belated congrats to Johnbulls & tackler tommo on topping the predictions league and commiserations to Roger and the rest of the chasing pack (Bongser was towards the back of the peloton).Hope this January is a better one.