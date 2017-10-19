WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:17 pm
debaser






tackler thommo wrote:
Nearly 23 hrs without a post appearing ANYWHERE on our RAB!


:roll:
Until now, we were going for 24 hours. Damn you. :wink:
(and I feel fine)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:56 pm
martinwildbull





we may not have collectively managed the 24 hours, but one of us has managed more than 24 hours without a post, so the Samaritans have gone down to one shift.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:59 pm
RagingBull



Any idea of who is being anounced in the morning?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:18 pm
bullocks





Emily Bronte, apparently.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:29 pm
rugbyreddog






Nothus wrote:
Nah, I think the rfl are more at fault for that than we are.

I'm sure they are but if push comes to shove I think we can trust them to shove us under the bus. They are probably writing their rule book as we speak.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:08 pm
Molsk111



New signing soon
