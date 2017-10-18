Highlander wrote: There are still rumours surrounding 2 or 3 clubs in the leagues above and their financial states. I think the only way now we will be in Championship next year is if 2 or more clubs have a significant "insolvency event". But that's not the way anyone would want to gain promotion. We've been there, over the last 5yrs, and I wouldn't wish it on any other clubs.

I would agree but that said, if clubs did become insolvent it would be very unfair to ask a League 1 club who were preparing for life in League one (sold season tickets and signed contracts on that basis) to step up and fill a space?At least this was Rim-Jobs suggestion at the fans forum. Imagine the consequences if that actually transpired after all. I couldn't imagine the thought that a "professional" board member could even contemplate such an idea, especially with a 10,000 document spelling out the rules very clearly, let alone all the eyes that are on us looking for favours being dished out.Completely out of the question me thinks