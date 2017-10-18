HamsterChops wrote:



http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/sportbulls/15601281.Chalmers__Bulls_won__39_t_whinge_about_lowly_position/



"or the Championship"? Is he still being delusional and thinking they're getting a reprieve even when the RFL stood up right next to him and said the Bulls are in League 1 next season? Or am I reading it wrong? Did anyone else pick up on a line from Chalmers in the T&A article this morning?"or the Championship"? Is he still being delusional and thinking they're getting a reprieve even when the RFL stood up right next to him and said the Bulls are in League 1 next season? Or am I reading it wrong?

I'm still not convinced that we are headed to L1 - this statement and the forum where AC said we are preparing for L1 but its out of our hands..... Did Rimmer actually say we are in L1 at the forum? Can anyone provide a link to his (or RFL's words) - I can't recall seeing it. Both statements from AC seem odd unless he knows/thinks there is more to come.Us Bulls supporters need to rethink our away support if Rimmer is correct in what he says about Champs team chairmen keeping us in the Champs last year, they did it for their own benefit out of OUR pockets - they didn't do it to help the Bulls or rugby in general. So if L1 is it next year, that's a whole year wasted in terms of re-building, now with added pressure of expansion teams, getting back to the holy grail of SL is becoming even more distant.....