Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:06 am
bullpower2014

Joined: Mon Jan 27, 2014 3:47 am
Posts: 27
HamsterChops wrote:
Did anyone else pick up on a line from Chalmers in the T&A article this morning?

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/sportbulls/15601281.Chalmers__Bulls_won__39_t_whinge_about_lowly_position/

"or the Championship"? Is he still being delusional and thinking they're getting a reprieve even when the RFL stood up right next to him and said the Bulls are in League 1 next season? Or am I reading it wrong?


I'm still not convinced that we are headed to L1 - this statement and the forum where AC said we are preparing for L1 but its out of our hands..... Did Rimmer actually say we are in L1 at the forum? Can anyone provide a link to his (or RFL's words) - I can't recall seeing it. Both statements from AC seem odd unless he knows/thinks there is more to come.

Us Bulls supporters need to rethink our away support if Rimmer is correct in what he says about Champs team chairmen keeping us in the Champs last year, they did it for their own benefit out of OUR pockets - they didn't do it to help the Bulls or rugby in general. So if L1 is it next year, that's a whole year wasted in terms of re-building, now with added pressure of expansion teams, getting back to the holy grail of SL is becoming even more distant.....
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:50 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9717
Location: Bradbados
I thought Rimmer had said we definitely were in league 1.

He did say that there was still some 'eligibility' issues with league 1 though, which was why there was a delay in the fixtures coming out. I got the impression these 'issues' were to do with some clubs' grounds being suitable for this level, which suggested new clubs coming into the league. It was said, not sure if it was by Rimmer or AC, that 'there would be a full fixture list'. Presumably that means the 'issues' are not going to be major.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:56 am
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3926
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
HamsterChops wrote:
Did anyone else pick up on a line from Chalmers in the T&A article this morning?

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/sportbulls/15601281.Chalmers__Bulls_won__39_t_whinge_about_lowly_position/

"or the Championship"? Is he still being delusional and thinking they're getting a reprieve even when the RFL stood up right next to him and said the Bulls are in League 1 next season? Or am I reading it wrong?


I read it more as he sees there are two types of squads, SL and non SL, so he's building the best non SL squad he can within our reduced budget.

And we will be in L1 next year, but we need to try and make it just one season. I agree with AC that we need to prove we merit a place higher in the structure with performances on the pitch now, not what's past. If there is to be a restructuring and franchises/licencing we need to be seen to be moving forward both on and off the pitch, which this season means promotion from L1 and nothing else.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:04 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9717
Location: Bradbados
Wasn't it said that no restructuring was possible (in SL and Champ.)until the Sky deal ran out in around 2020 or 21 as it would need their permission? Or am I meandering along in one my dream sequences....?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:07 am
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2184
Location: Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
I thought Rimmer had said we definitely were in league 1.

He did say that there was still some 'eligibility' issues with league 1 though, which was why there was a delay in the fixtures coming out. I got the impression these 'issues' were to do with some clubs' grounds being suitable for this level, which suggested new clubs coming into the league. It was said, not sure if it was by Rimmer or AC, that 'there would be a full fixture list'. Presumably that means the 'issues' are not going to be major.


There are still rumours surrounding 2 or 3 clubs in the leagues above and their financial states. I think the only way now we will be in Championship next year is if 2 or more clubs have a significant "insolvency event". But that's not the way anyone would want to gain promotion. We've been there, over the last 5yrs, and I wouldn't wish it on any other clubs.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




