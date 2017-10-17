Nothus wrote: Thanks for the info though.

I think you are right to be concerned Nothus, I share that concernSo far we have signed largely the players who led us to a bottom placed finish in the league last season (albeit starting on -12 points).Whilst I am very pleased to see that we have retained Oakes, Ryan and Chisholm against all expectations, I too expected that the shift to the 'hybrid' squad was meant to herald us signing a clutch of battle-hardened grizzled Championship players who could mix it with the roughnecks who populate many of the teams at our level. Whilst Minchella and Garside are definite upgrades to our squad they aren't quite what I had in mind as being battle-hardened and grizzled!Forget the World Cup. Anyone worth getting will get FAR better offers (both monetary and league level) than we could offer.When I read the RL press, various players are signing up for the likes of Swinton, Oldham, York, Keighley etc. Are we not in the market for those guys? Are they getting more money offered by those clubs? Or is the prospect of playing at Keighley or York more enticing than the Bulls?We definitely need some experience and some grunt. Let's hope the other ten or so signings are going to provide it - because the current squad is going to get knocked about next season just as much as it was last.