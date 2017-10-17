WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:26 pm
Nothus User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4468
Location: Bradford
NorthumbriaBull wrote:
Garside is part time, he’s got a teaching job


Well shows what I know :lol: Thanks for the info though.
Ok so 2 part timers from other clubs, hopefully there's more to come.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 4:29 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3410
Location: Bradford
Nothus wrote:
Well shows what I know :lol: Thanks for the info though.
Ok so 2 part timers from other clubs, hopefully there's more to come.


I think you are right to be concerned Nothus, I share that concern

So far we have signed largely the players who led us to a bottom placed finish in the league last season (albeit starting on -12 points).

Whilst I am very pleased to see that we have retained Oakes, Ryan and Chisholm against all expectations, I too expected that the shift to the 'hybrid' squad was meant to herald us signing a clutch of battle-hardened grizzled Championship players who could mix it with the roughnecks who populate many of the teams at our level. Whilst Minchella and Garside are definite upgrades to our squad they aren't quite what I had in mind as being battle-hardened and grizzled!

Forget the World Cup. Anyone worth getting will get FAR better offers (both monetary and league level) than we could offer.

When I read the RL press, various players are signing up for the likes of Swinton, Oldham, York, Keighley etc. Are we not in the market for those guys? Are they getting more money offered by those clubs? Or is the prospect of playing at Keighley or York more enticing than the Bulls? :shock:

We definitely need some experience and some grunt. Let's hope the other ten or so signings are going to provide it - because the current squad is going to get knocked about next season just as much as it was last.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:09 pm
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 68
The only thing that is concerning to me is the fact that we are only around 2 weeks of pre season training and we are where we are right now, squad not fully assembled and no idea who the coach is lol
