Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:48 am
Bull Mania User avatar
TBF Chalmers hasn't let us down yet in regards to recruitment. Chisholm, Ryan, Oakes, Butterworth, all on 2 year deals, beyond anyone's wildest dreams at that first forum. We're mid October and we have a competitive squad. Obviously a few more additions needed but we're not in January. If we don't get anyone form the WC, i think it will because a better team came a long. I do think Chalmers will try his best to recruit from the WC, but we're seriously at a disadvantage as i'm sure every other team will be looking at the WC.

I'm with Woolly. I'm looking forward to this season. Rather than sliding down the pole, we're now at the bottom with a ladder to climb. HG players signing longer term to build with. Our academy complete and starting pre-season, sounds minor buy this time last year we were beginning to see them picked off one by one.

I'm cautiously optimistic. There's still lots to improve on and i probably won't fully trust/believe in Chalmers for another 2 years when we haven't had any missed wages/winding up petitions.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:45 am
Bullseye User avatar
For me we're short of a head coach, S&C coach and at least 3 or 4 tough forwards, not to mention some wingers and cover at halfback. However, I'll give him credit. I was getting ready to see the likes of Ryan, Oakes, Chisholm and Keyes lining up for other clubs.

It's a shame Rimmer came to the forum last week as it dredged up a lot of bad feeling, or it did for me anyway.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:59 am
Bulliac User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
For me we're short of a head coach, S&C coach and at least 3 or 4 tough forwards, not to mention some wingers and cover at halfback. However, I'll give him credit. I was getting ready to see the likes of Ryan, Oakes, Chisholm and Keyes lining up for other clubs.

It's a shame Rimmer came to the forum last week as it dredged up a lot of bad feeling, or it did for me anyway.


Partially agree about Rimmer.

I'm inbetween accepting your point of view and being happy about the fact he now fully realises the anger left behind from the actions of the RFL. Whether he is prepared to admit they got it wrong is pretty irrelevant - he was never going to say so even if he secretly believed that they did, but going home with a flea in his ear will maybe make him, and the rest, realise we're not quite as gullible as they maybe thought.

Of course he may not give two hoots for anything anyone outside Rot Hall thinks. In fact, I think that is probably the nearest to the truth we'll get.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:05 am
Bullseye User avatar
I'd like us to move on from the past - it can't be changed. The current owners will stand or fall by their actions or lack of them. So far we're making decent progress with still plenty of room for improvement.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:07 am
le penguin User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
World Cup hasn't started yet either so if Chalmers is going to be "all over it" then I'd expect at least 3 or 4 from there.

Now the squads are named, players from Lebanon, USA and Italy are the only ones worth targeting. The rest are out of our league. Think our biggest 'signings' will be those who stayed when we thought they'd be long gone.
