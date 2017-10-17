WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:48 am
TBF Chalmers hasn't let us down yet in regards to recruitment. Chisholm, Ryan, Oakes, Butterworth, all on 2 year deals, beyond anyone's wildest dreams at that first forum. We're mid October and we have a competitive squad. Obviously a few more additions needed but we're not in January. If we don't get anyone form the WC, i think it will because a better team came a long. I do think Chalmers will try his best to recruit from the WC, but we're seriously at a disadvantage as i'm sure every other team will be looking at the WC.

I'm with Woolly. I'm looking forward to this season. Rather than sliding down the pole, we're now at the bottom with a ladder to climb. HG players signing longer term to build with. Our academy complete and starting pre-season, sounds minor buy this time last year we were beginning to see them picked off one by one.

I'm cautiously optimistic. There's still lots to improve on and i probably won't fully trust/believe in Chalmers for another 2 years when we haven't had any missed wages/winding up petitions.
