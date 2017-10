We are fine with two or three but no more.

I doubt Hudds will call him back after not using him. It could be ideal for him and us and who knows if he turns out Ok then he may just want to stay on a permanent deal.



If Toovey returns and stays I will be surprised if he hasn't been having a chat with a couple of second teamers from down there to come back with him. If he knows he is coming back then what a waste of time him being in OZ and not trying to find a couple of "Sirronen" type players.



Chalmers did say there were two signings this last weekend and 10 others lined up to take the squad to 30.

The lined up part may simply be that we need another 10 rather than actually having 10 already agreed. But it is encouraging that he does see the need of having 30 in the squad and most of them our players.



I have now forgotten last year and am starting to look forward to the new season playing in the league we should have been. A year wasted but that is gone now and onward and upwards.