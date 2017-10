My initial feeling about this signing was very pleased. Then I found out about the recall option and was very disappointed. Now i've thought about it some more I'm thinking that we need to see who else we sign first to decide if it is a risk/bad move.



As others have said, 1 or 2 loan signings in a 30 man squad is fine, especially if we manage to sign some quality permanent players. Maybe the club feel that they'd rather have a couple of real quality loan additions from Super League clubs than sign someone from the Championship/League 1 permanently that will just "do a job".



If this guy is as good as Oledski or Murray then I'll be happy.



He has only made 2 appearances for Hudds in 2 years and played the rest in the Championship. Fingers crossed they have even more cover now they've signed Roche and won't need him at all.