On the subject of season long loans I'm sure the rules state that a player must go back to his parent club after a period of so many weeks and then be loaned on a weekly basis after that. That's not a problem necessarily until the parent club want him back and they can do it with a week's notice. This can happen regardless of a player's position in the pecking order at his parent club. Daniel Murray never got a game for Salford last season yet he was still recalled as cover and we suffered badly from losing him. Larroyer was meant to be on a season loan and he was missed when that turned out not to be the case.



If this young lad from Hudders does well for us he could very easily get recalled for Easter leaving us high and dry. I don't like it. Fact is though that our owners don't have the money to spend to avoid having to rely on loans by the look of it. We're no Toronto, and if they didn't go through the season unbeaten we certainly won't.