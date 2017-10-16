WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:32 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3756
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
Bullseye wrote:
I'd prefer us to be steering clear of loans, it rather makes me wonder if we're having trouble recruiting. For whatever reason.


The reasons seem obvious. Reduced income stream being one also keeping the ST and gate prices similar to this year will help stave off not having any Full Time players along with the mixture of part time and some loans (there's no need for the plethora of loans the Club needed last season)

The only really dumb statement from the Club was saying they are going through the coming season unbeaten! That seems a naïve on paper statement forgetting the game is played on a pitch and there are no guarantees!
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to //pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:43 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4833
I don't have a problem with a loan. Difference between this year and last year is we're not relying on loans. We had 5 players on loan at the same time for most of last year, hence we were crippled when they were recalled. I don't see us having 5 players on loan this year. Hopefully just 1 or 2. If they do get recalled, then we'll be fine as we can replace 1 player or two in the side. We simply can't when we have to replace 5.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:27 am
scorchingdick User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:13 pm
Posts: 4
Bullseye wrote:
I'd prefer us to be steering clear of loans, it rather makes me wonder if we're having trouble recruiting. For whatever reason.


depends.....i wouldnt say no to a season long oledzki loan
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:04 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4465
Location: Bradford
Blotto wrote:

The only really dumb statement from the Club was saying they are going through the coming season unbeaten! That seems a naïve on paper statement forgetting the game is played on a pitch and there are no guarantees!


Yeah I cringe every time I see someone from the club talk in this way.
We don't need to smash the league and go unbeaten, just bloody well do enough to get promoted!
Talking like that will only put more pressure on the players, fire up the opposition and ultimately lead to the club having egg on its face - not for the first time.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:13 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9708
Location: Bradbados
Nothus wrote:
Yeah I cringe every time I see someone from the club talk in this way.
We don't need to smash the league and go unbeaten, just bloody well do enough to get promoted!
Talking like that will only put more pressure on the players, fire up the opposition and ultimately lead to the club having egg on its face - not for the first time.


Yeah, tend to agree.

It's bad enough stoking up pressure on your selves internally with that sort of talk but making it all public is just going to fire up the opposition - I can see these press releases being stuck up on the back of dressing 'oil doors as I type.

Wonder what the odds are on us losing our first home game?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:20 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4833
Bulliac wrote:
Yeah, tend to agree.

It's bad enough stoking up pressure on your selves internally with that sort of talk but making it all public is just going to fire up the opposition - I can see these press releases being stuck up on the back of dressing 'oil doors as I type.

Wonder what the odds are on us losing our first home game?


Probably be Keighley away. It's just the way the fixtures are drawn apparently. Honest.

For the RFL's supposed pets, we don't half get screwed over in the fixtures. 2015 first game Leigh away, 2017 Hull KR away, plus having to play them 3 times in the bash. Least L1 will be fairer with it just being a simple home 7 away set of fixtures (it'll never catch on)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullpower2014, Bullseye, Bullsmad, le penguin, Pumpetypump, roger daly, Scarey71, tikkabull and 229 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,3672,44276,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM