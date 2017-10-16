Bullseye wrote: I'd prefer us to be steering clear of loans, it rather makes me wonder if we're having trouble recruiting. For whatever reason.

The reasons seem obvious. Reduced income stream being one also keeping the ST and gate prices similar to this year will help stave off not having any Full Time players along with the mixture of part time and some loans (there's no need for the plethora of loans the Club needed last season)The only really dumb statement from the Club was saying they are going through the coming season unbeaten! That seems a naïve on paper statement forgetting the game is played on a pitch and there are no guarantees!