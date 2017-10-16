WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:32 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member

Bullseye wrote:
I'd prefer us to be steering clear of loans, it rather makes me wonder if we're having trouble recruiting. For whatever reason.


The reasons seem obvious. Reduced income stream being one also keeping the ST and gate prices similar to this year will help stave off not having any Full Time players along with the mixture of part time and some loans (there's no need for the plethora of loans the Club needed last season)

The only really dumb statement from the Club was saying they are going through the coming season unbeaten! That seems a naïve on paper statement forgetting the game is played on a pitch and there are no guarantees!
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to //pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:43 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member

I don't have a problem with a loan. Difference between this year and last year is we're not relying on loans. We had 5 players on loan at the same time for most of last year, hence we were crippled when they were recalled. I don't see us having 5 players on loan this year. Hopefully just 1 or 2. If they do get recalled, then we'll be fine as we can replace 1 player or two in the side. We simply can't when we have to replace 5.
