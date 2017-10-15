Bully_Boxer wrote: Don't see the point, if he goes well he'll likely get recalled so what's in it for us?



Let's hope there aren't an more misleading season long loans to come.

It would take an injury list of humungous proportions for giamts to recall him- worse than even the 13 we had out this year! Mikey is going out on loan for the experience- he's nowhere near first team as things stand, and it's an area we have plenty of players. Taai, symonds, ferguson, Lawrence, roberts, mellor, all in front of him, whilst Hinchcliffe could move to cover and we also have young Johnson who's just done a full year loan at Sheffield who's back at Giants and will be in before him.