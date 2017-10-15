WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:51 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
mat wrote:
Mikey wood official now on website


http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/ ... -long-loan
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:51 pm
Frank Whitcombe User avatar
It's on the Giants Twitter feed and website, also says he can be recalled! What's the point of that :roll:
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:56 pm
jools User avatar
Mikey is fresh out of the U19s where he stood out head and shoulders above the rest of his peers.
But he has experience at a higher level - He spent some time at Oldham this season and fax/Newcastle prior to that. Strong running forward. Won't take a backwards step.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:58 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
It's on the Giants Twitter feed and website, also says he can be recalled! What's the point of that :roll:


Agreed. Loan players being recalled crippled us this year. Can't see why we're going down that road again.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:56 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
mat wrote:
Agreed. Loan players being recalled crippled us this year. Can't see why we're going down that road again.

After several Administrations it's probably safe to say we don't learn from our mistakes.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:24 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Hope we don't come to rely on him. Loans not good.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:59 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Don't see the point, if he goes well he'll likely get recalled so what's in it for us?

Let's hope there aren't an more misleading season long loans to come.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 11:27 pm
jools User avatar
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Don't see the point, if he goes well he'll likely get recalled so what's in it for us?

Let's hope there aren't an more misleading season long loans to come.



It would take an injury list of humungous proportions for giamts to recall him- worse than even the 13 we had out this year! Mikey is going out on loan for the experience- he's nowhere near first team as things stand, and it's an area we have plenty of players. Taai, symonds, ferguson, Lawrence, roberts, mellor, all in front of him, whilst Hinchcliffe could move to cover and we also have young Johnson who's just done a full year loan at Sheffield who's back at Giants and will be in before him.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
