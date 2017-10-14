WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

2018 Bradford Bulls
Sat Oct 14, 2017 4:53 pm
debaser wrote:
Olbi?


He's at Widnes.

There was a thing in League Express recently about Huddersfield offering Daniel Smith round clubs as he was effectively surplus to requirements. Don't know why as he always looked decent before he signed for Hudds. Haven't seen him play in a while though.
2018 Bradford Bulls
Sat Oct 14, 2017 5:14 pm
Somebody I'd not heard of.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
2018 Bradford Bulls
Sat Oct 14, 2017 5:45 pm
Phil Joseph once shudders
2018 Bradford Bulls
Sat Oct 14, 2017 5:56 pm
Molsk111 wrote:
Phil Joseph once shudders


He was, but he is retiring after the WC: http://www.newsandstar.co.uk/sport/workington-town/article/Powerful-Workington-Town-prop-says-he-will-retire-after-World-Cup-5b42fdee-58a6-4422-830c-987bd5d9bd66-ds
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
2018 Bradford Bulls
Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:14 pm
Daniel Smith would be a good addition, a try every 6 games says something about what sort of prop he is.

I think Davies on a one year is fair enough given the budget, The lead heads may expect Sam George and Tom back for next season, but realism rules at the club these days.
