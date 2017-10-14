WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Other signing to come is from Hudders. Makes a change!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Bullseye wrote:
Other signing to come is from Hudders. Makes a change!


Jared Simpson? I'd be happy with him.

Either him or Brough :P
I believe Gene Ormsby is out of contract and was quite heavily linked with us last year.
Bullseye wrote:
Other signing to come is from Hudders. Makes a change!


who Bullseye? Daniel Smith?
