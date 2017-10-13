Davies was a useful pick up at a time when we desperately needed big units in the middle of the park. He looked useful in his first few appearances but then seemed to develop a tendency to drop the ball a lot and make really daft decisions. This was however at a time when the whole team was performing pretty poorly as well.



I'm hoping that with a pre-season behind him and also up against League 1 standard players he will be an adequate squad player/back up to come into the side when injuries bite. I think the 1 year deal when almost everyone else has signed 2-3 year deals may reflect the above.



I hope Magrin is this weekends other signing. We will look a bit stronger in the forwards department then. Although Sironen would be better (i'll keep dreaming).