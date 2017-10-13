WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:54 pm
beefy1 wrote:
James Harrison has signed a new 2 year deal at Batley I’m told.




Harrison told my lad himself, when Sheff played Batley he had signed for the Bulls. Strange
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:31 pm
Bullnorthern wrote:
Ben Nicholson is the strength and conditioning coach. Pretty sure he's still employed and will still be employed for pre season and beyond.



Bens gone back to Man City
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:07 pm
MicktheGled wrote:
That's correct.

Well, yes. I know that, but I try not to state everything as fact until it’s confirmed by the club(s) in question. You know, so i don’t end up with egg in my face.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:52 pm
beefy1 wrote:
MicktheGled wrote:
That's correct.

Well, yes. I know that, but I try not to state everything as fact until it’s confirmed by the club(s) in question. You know, so i don’t end up with egg in my face.


Karl Harrison confirmed his son was staying with Batley on Bradford Bulls Live the other week.

It had been common knowledge.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:54 pm
bishopbull wrote:
Bens gone back to Man City


I was surprised when he left Manchester City to come to Bradford. I only really got to know him on the corridors at Tong, but he did seem to steering the S&C in the right direction.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:17 pm
MicktheGled wrote:
bishopbull wrote:
Bens gone back to Man City


I was surprised when he left Manchester City to come to Bradford. I only really got to know him on the corridors at Tong, but he did seem to steering the S&C in the right direction.


He came back to Bulls because he had just had a kid and wanted less travel and his contract at Man City expired and didn't want to improve his contract. They didn't want to loose him however and when bulls got relegated they got in touch and improved his contract.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:29 am
James Davies signs for 2018. I can only assume that's a decision based on either desperation or it's been made by someone who didn't watch a game last season.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:09 am
Davies was a useful pick up at a time when we desperately needed big units in the middle of the park. He looked useful in his first few appearances but then seemed to develop a tendency to drop the ball a lot and make really daft decisions. This was however at a time when the whole team was performing pretty poorly as well.

I'm hoping that with a pre-season behind him and also up against League 1 standard players he will be an adequate squad player/back up to come into the side when injuries bite. I think the 1 year deal when almost everyone else has signed 2-3 year deals may reflect the above.

I hope Magrin is this weekends other signing. We will look a bit stronger in the forwards department then. Although Sironen would be better (i'll keep dreaming).
