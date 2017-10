MicktheGled wrote: bishopbull wrote: Bens gone back to Man City



I was surprised when he left Manchester City to come to Bradford. I only really got to know him on the corridors at Tong, but he did seem to steering the S&C in the right direction. I was surprised when he left Manchester City to come to Bradford. I only really got to know him on the corridors at Tong, but he did seem to steering the S&C in the right direction.

He came back to Bulls because he had just had a kid and wanted less travel and his contract at Man City expired and didn't want to improve his contract. They didn't want to loose him however and when bulls got relegated they got in touch and improved his contract.