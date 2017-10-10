Simon Parker seems to think AC will give us more info about Toovey tomorrow night, and that Leon is not joining as a coach. The more I think about the Toovey thing, the more Im not sure I want him as coach next season. Its clear that he'll only stay next season if there is absolutely nothing else available to him, and from his professional point of view that's absolutely fine, he needs to do what he thinks is best for him. But as a fan I'd rather have someone who really wants this post and opportunity at my club, maybe as a step up from assistant or coming from another championship/league 1 club. I'd like to see what GT could do with a proper off season if he does stay with a decently assembled squad, but we need a decision so we can hit preseason well and finish off the recruitment properly to set us up for a promotion push.Hopefully Simon is right and we get some clarity tomorrow, I'm sure it'll be one of the topics discussed at least.