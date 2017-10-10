WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:56 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27377
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Bullnorthern wrote:
Ben Nicholson is the strength and conditioning coach. Pretty sure he's still employed and will still be employed for pre season and beyond.


Thanks, I must be mistaken. Glad to hear someone's in place.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:59 am
Duckman
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3920
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
AC to shed light on coaching positions?

Simon Parker seems to think AC will give us more info about Toovey tomorrow night, and that Leon is not joining as a coach. The more I think about the Toovey thing, the more Im not sure I want him as coach next season. Its clear that he'll only stay next season if there is absolutely nothing else available to him, and from his professional point of view that's absolutely fine, he needs to do what he thinks is best for him. But as a fan I'd rather have someone who really wants this post and opportunity at my club, maybe as a step up from assistant or coming from another championship/league 1 club. I'd like to see what GT could do with a proper off season if he does stay with a decently assembled squad, but we need a decision so we can hit preseason well and finish off the recruitment properly to set us up for a promotion push.

Hopefully Simon is right and we get some clarity tomorrow, I'm sure it'll be one of the topics discussed at least.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:03 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27377
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Rimmer "will outline the governing body's current position regarding the club".

You're in C1. Get used to it. Get behind the club and you will get out of C1. Er, that's it.

Stirring stuff.

As for Toovey I'd like him to stay to see what he can do with our team with the benefit of a pre season. If he's not staying then we need a proven coach, not a novice or former legendary ex player.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:18 am
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4458
Location: Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Rimmer "will outline the governing body's current position regarding the club".

You're in C1. Get used to it. Get behind the club and you will get out of C1. Er, that's it.

Stirring stuff.

As for Toovey I'd like him to stay to see what he can do with our team with the benefit of a pre season. If he's not staying then we need a proven coach, not a novice or former legendary ex player.


The Rimmer thing makes no sense to me whichever way you look at it.
If that's what he's coming to say - why is there even a need for it? Is he going to Oldham's forum to say the same thing? We finished in the bottom two and we are relegated as per the rules. I don't get why Rimmer needs to come in person to tell us something that is just part of the current process.
Alternatively if he's coming in person to tell us that something has changed then it's almost even more bizarre.

If he's coming with no news and is simply there to take flak from the Bulls fans, again you have to ask why?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:20 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27377
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Exactly Nothus. I don't get it. Unless it's something unrelated to us like the new RFL membership scheme. Even then, why him and why now?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:33 am
Fr13daY
Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 461
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Nothus wrote:
....We finished in the bottom two and we are relegated as per the rules.....


Sort of. If the rules include a 12 point deduction for being a new club, starting the season with no players, huge reduction in central funding, etc.

Of course these rules are made up on the fly aren't they? Which is why I wouldn't be surprised to see a huge turnaround to keep us in the championship today or tomorrow. Has anyone got any faith in how these jokers are running the sport?

I'm not whining about it much, I just wish (like everyone else outside rot hall) we had been relegated at the start of this year instead of having to spend a ruinous season hemorrhaging fans when relegation was all but assured by the ridiculous stipulations set upon the club 2 weeks before the season started.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
