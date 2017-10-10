Nothus wrote:
....We finished in the bottom two and we are relegated as per the rules.....
Sort of. If the rules include a 12 point deduction for being a new club, starting the season with no players, huge reduction in central funding, etc.
Of course these rules are made up on the fly aren't they? Which is why I wouldn't be surprised to see a huge turnaround to keep us in the championship today or tomorrow. Has anyone
got any faith in how these jokers are running the sport?
I'm not whining about it much, I just wish (like everyone else outside rot hall) we had been relegated at the start of this year instead of having to spend a ruinous season hemorrhaging fans when relegation was all but assured by the ridiculous stipulations set upon the club 2 weeks before the season started.
