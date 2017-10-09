Bullseye wrote:
As has been said I’d rather us be getting on with signing up our better players than sitting around waiting for the head coach situation to get sorted. We seem to be doing that thank God. I would expect Toovey has told Chalmers who is and isn’t worth keeping.
I’m not really sure what the hold up is over the head coach position. The owner needs to make his mind up and decide that if Toovey hasn’t confirmed by a certain date it’s time to move on. At some point Chalmers will have to make a decision. Then things like assistants can be sorted out and a strength and conditioning coach recruited or the team will be arriving at pre season looking like Brendan Hill. In the meantime so far so good. I hear we don’t have a club doctor or physio either yet so the sooner this is sorted the better too.
Suspect Club may alreadyknow situation re: Toovey and they are just delaying announcing it until majority of season tickets are sold assuming he's going. Didn't we bring a strength and conditioning coach in mid season?