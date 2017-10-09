WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:50 pm
mat





Bullseye wrote:
As has been said I’d rather us be getting on with signing up our better players than sitting around waiting for the head coach situation to get sorted. We seem to be doing that thank God. I would expect Toovey has told Chalmers who is and isn’t worth keeping.

I’m not really sure what the hold up is over the head coach position. The owner needs to make his mind up and decide that if Toovey hasn’t confirmed by a certain date it’s time to move on. At some point Chalmers will have to make a decision. Then things like assistants can be sorted out and a strength and conditioning coach recruited or the team will be arriving at pre season looking like Brendan Hill. In the meantime so far so good. I hear we don’t have a club doctor or physio either yet so the sooner this is sorted the better too.


Suspect Club may alreadyknow situation re: Toovey and they are just delaying announcing it until majority of season tickets are sold assuming he's going. Didn't we bring a strength and conditioning coach in mid season?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:56 pm
Bullseye






S&C coach to replace Dempsey was only until the end of the season apparently.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:08 pm
redeverready






paulwalker71 wrote:
How is that relevant?

Tony Smith left Warrington 'at the end of the season' and they have already appointed another coach. They didn't wait until November 30th and then start looking for a new coach...

Granted, he presumably got paid until the end of November, and that could happen with Toovey. Are we just going to wait until November 30th to see if he wants to stick around, then start looking for a coach after the squad is signed and pre-season has started?

Sorry, but that makes no sense to me. Just pay the guy his November salary and everyone can move on!

Sorry but you have now changed what your moaning about, firstly it was who gave him a contract till the end of November not the end of September as you class this end of the season. When informed this is standard in all contracts you moved your view point to something was irrelevant to your original post.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:23 pm
rugbyreddog






Bullseye wrote:
I hear we don’t have a club doctor or physio either yet so the sooner this is sorted the better too.

No worries there. When was the last time you heard of a Bulls player getting injured :wink:
