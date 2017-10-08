woolly07 Cheeky half-back



Just slow down a little.

Pyrah makes a statement and all of a sudden it is treated as fact and condemnation of this situation results.

Isn't Lowe still in NZ due to not being able to fly.

Does anyone actually know if Toovey hasn't told the club he isn't coming back and the club may already have a coach signed who is advising Chalmers.

I know it is a slow news month or two but as I see it whoever is talking to the players - possibly Chalmers, he is doing a reasonable job at the moment persuading them to stay or come to us.

How many of the signings so far are terrible signings?

I would wait and see before having a go at people just for the sake of it.

Maybe Chalmers attitude is that he will sign the players and that it is then the coaches job(whoever that may be) to coach them.

Or maybe its, Ryan, Chisholm, Oakes, Butterworth are bloody good players amd we have to act now to sign them.





Or maybe its, Ryan, Chisholm, Oakes, Butterworth are bloody good players amd we have to act now to sign them.

paulwalker71 wrote: Perhaps whoever gave him a contract until November, when the season ended in September, shares the blame?

Erm that's when a rugby league year runs too

Erm that's when a rugby league year runs too

1st of December to 31st of November.





woolly07 wrote: I would wait and see before having a go at people just for the sake of it.



Not having a go at anyone "for the sake of it". Perhaps "slow down" and don't misread what is being discussed?





Bulliac wrote: Agree it isn't really good, but what is the alternative? If we don't sign good players when they are available, or don't sign up our young academy players then we risk losing them. To be honest, I think that would be much worse than sitting on our hands until a new coach is hired - if indeed we'll be needing a new coach. Though I strongly suspect we will be,



Not having a go at anyone "for the sake of it". Perhaps "slow down" and don't misread what is being discussed?

Absolutely, in the situation we're in, the owners signing players (especially the young lads who we want to keep) is absolutely better than leaving it and waiting to pick up all the unsigned dross again. But we shouldn't be in this situation, and I again can't help feeling that this messing about with Mr. Indecisive is really not helping the club's preparation for 2018. If it hasn't been sorted already, it needs sorting NOW, regardless of whether Geoff wants another few days on an Aussie beach before he makes his mind up.

