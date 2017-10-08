WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:44 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Just slow down a little.
Pyrah makes a statement and all of a sudden it is treated as fact and condemnation of this situation results.
Isn't Lowe still in NZ due to not being able to fly.
Does anyone actually know if Toovey hasn't told the club he isn't coming back and the club may already have a coach signed who is advising Chalmers.
I know it is a slow news month or two but as I see it whoever is talking to the players - possibly Chalmers, he is doing a reasonable job at the moment persuading them to stay or come to us.
How many of the signings so far are terrible signings?
I would wait and see before having a go at people just for the sake of it.
If we do sign another 10 decent players then I think we will have a decent squad.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:51 pm
woolly07 wrote:
Chalmers has said he does
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:28 pm
Maybe Chalmers attitude is that he will sign the players and that it is then the coaches job(whoever that may be) to coach them.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:50 pm
Or maybe its, Ryan, Chisholm, Oakes, Butterworth are bloody good players amd we have to act now to sign them.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:21 pm
Erm that's when a rugby league year runs too
1st of December to 31st of November.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:31 pm
Not having a go at anyone "for the sake of it". Perhaps "slow down" and don't misread what is being discussed?


Absolutely, in the situation we're in, the owners signing players (especially the young lads who we want to keep) is absolutely better than leaving it and waiting to pick up all the unsigned dross again. But we shouldn't be in this situation, and I again can't help feeling that this messing about with Mr. Indecisive is really not helping the club's preparation for 2018. If it hasn't been sorted already, it needs sorting NOW, regardless of whether Geoff wants another few days on an Aussie beach before he makes his mind up.
