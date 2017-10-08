WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Just slow down a little.
Pyrah makes a statement and all of a sudden it is treated as fact and condemnation of this situation results.
Isn't Lowe still in NZ due to not being able to fly.
Does anyone actually know if Toovey hasn't told the club he isn't coming back and the club may already have a coach signed who is advising Chalmers.
I know it is a slow news month or two but as I see it whoever is talking to the players - possibly Chalmers, he is doing a reasonable job at the moment persuading them to stay or come to us.
How many of the signings so far are terrible signings?
I would wait and see before having a go at people just for the sake of it.
If we do sign another 10 decent players then I think we will have a decent squad.
Chalmers has said he does
