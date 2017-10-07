WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:20 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
Did he mention how it would be financed on 1700 crowds.


Not sure why something stupid like that would even be mentioned
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:16 am
RagingBull wrote:
Spoke to AC at the womens GF a couple of hours ago his exact words were “there is still another 10 quality signings to announce”
Exciting times


There must be an expectation that Toovey will still be Coach otherwise why sign unless a paid job is better than no job!?
