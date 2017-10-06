RickyF1

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm

Posts: 1161

Location: Waiting



Well I never ever expected this. Fantastic news. Thank you Mr Ryan woolly07 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm

Posts: 831

That is a decent starting 13 for so early in the off season.

Add another 13 players and we may have a decent squad then throw in a few of the youngsters.

I am still not sure about Toovey. One minute I think yes, I hope he returns but then I think no, lets get a keen young coach who is about to make a big name for himself. If Toovey does return I hope we then get Greenwood as his assistant for this next year so he learns off Toovey to eventually take over.

I still doubt Toovey will return unless we stay up - which does need clarifying next week - unless the Bulls do actually know already which is why so many players are opting to stay. rugbyreddog

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm

Posts: 4040

Location: Hornsea



Website Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm4040Hornsea The Toovey issue has us treading water at the moment. I know it's early but we could do with knowing one way or the other. The time it's taking seems to indicate he will be with us if nothing better comes along. HamsterChops

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm

Posts: 2819

Location: No longer Bradford

rugbyreddog wrote: The time it's taking seems to indicate he will be with us if nothing better comes along.



It does. We as fans always talk about wanting players that are committed to the cause and the club. Whilst you can't expect 100% commitment from anyone (it's a job at the end of the day), you demand a certain amount of loyalty. Quite frankly, I'm hoping Toovey doesn't stay. This ridiculous wait for him to decide if he wants to be here or not shows absolutely zero commitment and screams "I'll stay if I have to because I need an income". Get rid. It does. We as fans always talk about wanting players that are committed to the cause and the club. Whilst you can't expect 100% commitment from anyone (it's a job at the end of the day), you demand a certain amount of loyalty. Quite frankly, I'm hoping Toovey doesn't stay. This ridiculous wait for him to decide if he wants to be here or not shows absolutely zero commitment and screams "I'll stay if I have to because I need an income". Get rid. rugbyreddog

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm

Posts: 4040

Location: Hornsea



Website Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm4040Hornsea Not sure of him needing the income, it's just that it's better being a coach at a even a third tier team than being an accountant. Think in history that there has only been John Major that left the circus to become an accountant. Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm

Posts: 4559

rugbyreddog wrote: Not sure of him needing the income, it's just that it's better being a coach at a even a third tier team than being an accountant. Think in history that there has only been John Major that left the circus to become an accountant.



But surely he would mickey into any professional, elite or development squad down under.



I'm fed up of it tbh. I'd sign that Greenwood. But surely he would mickey into any professional, elite or development squad down under.I'm fed up of it tbh. I'd sign that Greenwood. RagingBull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 26, 2006 2:46 pm

Posts: 66

Spoke to AC at the womens GF a couple of hours ago his exact words were “there is still another 10 quality signings to announce”

Exciting times rugbyreddog

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm

Posts: 4040

Location: Hornsea



Website Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm4040Hornsea RagingBull wrote: Spoke to AC at the womens GF a couple of hours ago his exact words were “there is still another 10 quality signings to announce”

Exciting times

Did he mention how it would be financed on 1700 crowds. Did he mention how it would be financed on 1700 crowds. Highlander Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm

Posts: 2169

Location: Bradford

I'm just about sold on a season ticket with the signings already announced. I'll see if there are any league structural changes pending in the next 7-10days but I'm pretty sure I'll be renewing. Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls. roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm

Posts: 3082

I might even get a shirt this year, maybe with my name on the back.Santa might bring me one Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, Bent&Bongser, Bullsmad, HiramC, Mobull, n empsall, roofaldo2, scorchingdick and 133 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 58 , 59 , 60 , 61 1 ... 57 610 posts • Page 61 of 61 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,645,372 2,454 76,284 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























