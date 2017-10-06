WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:39 pm
RickyF1
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1161
Location: Waiting
Well I never ever expected this. Fantastic news. Thank you Mr Ryan
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:26 am
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 831
That is a decent starting 13 for so early in the off season.
Add another 13 players and we may have a decent squad then throw in a few of the youngsters.
I am still not sure about Toovey. One minute I think yes, I hope he returns but then I think no, lets get a keen young coach who is about to make a big name for himself. If Toovey does return I hope we then get Greenwood as his assistant for this next year so he learns off Toovey to eventually take over.
I still doubt Toovey will return unless we stay up - which does need clarifying next week - unless the Bulls do actually know already which is why so many players are opting to stay.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:58 am
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4040
Location: Hornsea
The Toovey issue has us treading water at the moment. I know it's early but we could do with knowing one way or the other. The time it's taking seems to indicate he will be with us if nothing better comes along.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:06 am
HamsterChops
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2819
Location: No longer Bradford
rugbyreddog wrote:
The time it's taking seems to indicate he will be with us if nothing better comes along.


It does. We as fans always talk about wanting players that are committed to the cause and the club. Whilst you can't expect 100% commitment from anyone (it's a job at the end of the day), you demand a certain amount of loyalty. Quite frankly, I'm hoping Toovey doesn't stay. This ridiculous wait for him to decide if he wants to be here or not shows absolutely zero commitment and screams "I'll stay if I have to because I need an income". Get rid.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:04 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4040
Location: Hornsea
Not sure of him needing the income, it's just that it's better being a coach at a even a third tier team than being an accountant. Think in history that there has only been John Major that left the circus to become an accountant.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:25 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4559
rugbyreddog wrote:
Not sure of him needing the income, it's just that it's better being a coach at a even a third tier team than being an accountant. Think in history that there has only been John Major that left the circus to become an accountant.


But surely he would mickey into any professional, elite or development squad down under.

I'm fed up of it tbh. I'd sign that Greenwood.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:37 pm
RagingBull

Joined: Thu Jan 26, 2006 2:46 pm
Posts: 66
Spoke to AC at the womens GF a couple of hours ago his exact words were “there is still another 10 quality signings to announce”
Exciting times
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 2:51 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4040
Location: Hornsea
RagingBull wrote:
Spoke to AC at the womens GF a couple of hours ago his exact words were “there is still another 10 quality signings to announce”
Exciting times

Did he mention how it would be financed on 1700 crowds.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 2:56 pm
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2169
Location: Bradford
I'm just about sold on a season ticket with the signings already announced. I'll see if there are any league structural changes pending in the next 7-10days but I'm pretty sure I'll be renewing.
