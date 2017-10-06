That is a decent starting 13 for so early in the off season.

Add another 13 players and we may have a decent squad then throw in a few of the youngsters.

I am still not sure about Toovey. One minute I think yes, I hope he returns but then I think no, lets get a keen young coach who is about to make a big name for himself. If Toovey does return I hope we then get Greenwood as his assistant for this next year so he learns off Toovey to eventually take over.

I still doubt Toovey will return unless we stay up - which does need clarifying next week - unless the Bulls do actually know already which is why so many players are opting to stay.