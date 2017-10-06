WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:36 pm
Rhubard - I wanted Tame Tupou back... that's my ST gone for a burton
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:38 pm
Very pleased if it is Ethan who has re-signed.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:43 pm
roger daly wrote:
Straughier to Hunslet
Owen to Leigh
Flynn possibly to Rochdale
Scott to York
Wheeldon to Fev


Where's Cox off to?
Wouldn't mind him if he can sort his head out.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:55 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Judging by the latest blurry image the bulls have put up, it is Ethan.


judging by the unblurred original version of photo someone tweeted in responses it's definitely Ethan. Great new if confirmed.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:00 pm
Nothus wrote:
Where's Cox off to?
Wouldn't mind him if he can sort his head out.




I don't know, he wasn't at Sheffield for last couple of month, probably longer. He was shown the door and sent out on loan, think he went to York.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:36 pm
ryan confirmed now. Thrilled with that!
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:37 pm
Confirmed. Another 2 years.
Brilliant news. The players we are re-signing or bringing in are way better than i imagined.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:58 pm
Really pleased with Ethan Ryan signing. Glad we get to see the Oakes/Ryan partnership develop for a bit longer. 2 year deal as well. Excellent news.

We have a fairly handy first 13 already with Butterworth, Halafihi, Wilson and Pickersgill as back up. I would hope that we have a few more older heads coming in so that the likes of Rickett, Kirk and Hodgson can be used sparingly and more like back up type players. So far so good though. I think Hodgson will be our Bentley type player in 2018. He didn't look out of place at all in the games he appeared in this year and with a full preseason behind him, I think he'll flourish. .

1) Lee Smith
2) Josh Rickett
3) Ash Gibson
4) Ross Oakes
5) Ethan Ryan
6) Dane Chisholm
7) Joe Keyes
8 ) Liam Kirk
9) Sam Hallas
10) Ross Peltier
11) Evan Hodgson
12) Matt Garside
13) Elliott Minchella
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:13 pm
Yeah just need some tough older forwards now and some cover across the backs and halfbacks.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:35 pm
Amazing news.
