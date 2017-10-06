Really pleased with Ethan Ryan signing. Glad we get to see the Oakes/Ryan partnership develop for a bit longer. 2 year deal as well. Excellent news.



We have a fairly handy first 13 already with Butterworth, Halafihi, Wilson and Pickersgill as back up. I would hope that we have a few more older heads coming in so that the likes of Rickett, Kirk and Hodgson can be used sparingly and more like back up type players. So far so good though. I think Hodgson will be our Bentley type player in 2018. He didn't look out of place at all in the games he appeared in this year and with a full preseason behind him, I think he'll flourish. .



1) Lee Smith

2) Josh Rickett

3) Ash Gibson

4) Ross Oakes

5) Ethan Ryan

6) Dane Chisholm

7) Joe Keyes

8 ) Liam Kirk

9) Sam Hallas

10) Ross Peltier

11) Evan Hodgson

12) Matt Garside

13) Elliott Minchella