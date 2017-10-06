Nothus wrote:
Where's Cox off to?
Wouldn't mind him if he can sort his head out.
I don't know, he wasn't at Sheffield for last couple of month, probably longer. He was shown the door and sent out on loan, think he went to York.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullsmad, dddooommm, dr_noangel, Duckman, Fr13daY, Mobull, Nothus, ridlerbull, Scarey71, scorchingdick, smiffythebull and 233 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,644,967
|3,302
|76,282
|4,559
|SET
|