Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:36 pm
Rhubard - I wanted Tame Tupou back... that's my ST gone for a burton
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:38 pm
Very pleased if it is Ethan who has re-signed.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:43 pm
roger daly wrote:
Straughier to Hunslet
Owen to Leigh
Flynn possibly to Rochdale
Scott to York
Wheeldon to Fev


Where's Cox off to?
Wouldn't mind him if he can sort his head out.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:55 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Judging by the latest blurry image the bulls have put up, it is Ethan.


judging by the unblurred original version of photo someone tweeted in responses it's definitely Ethan. Great new if confirmed.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:00 pm
Nothus wrote:
Where's Cox off to?
Wouldn't mind him if he can sort his head out.




I don't know, he wasn't at Sheffield for last couple of month, probably longer. He was shown the door and sent out on loan, think he went to York.
