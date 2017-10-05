WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:16 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 829
With Sironen I suppose we were a little lucky getting him as HKR got him interested in the first place then found they were full. I only ever thought he was temporary but it would have been great to keep him.
Did anyone else notice Gledhill (yes I know!) saying RFL waiting for a couple of clubs sorting out their problems before sorting the restructure. Hopefully, next week after the GF there will be some final clarification about this one way or another.
I still expect to stay where we are as players are signing but am not too bothered if we do drop down. I have just about forgotten about this season now and if we go down then lets just start again where we should have been 10 months ago. We look like we are assembling a decent team for either division.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:02 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3131
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Are we in for anymore Sheffield players? 8 are leaving.....Duane Straugheir, Scott Wheeldon, Sam Scott, Jack Owens, Perry Whiteley, James Kelly, Paddy Flynn & Jordan Cox and in a press release from Sheffield, Duane Straugheir has been offered a contract by a League One side (us maybe, ex Bulls player, worked here, would be in line with our recruitment).

However Wheeldon will join a fellow Championship club as will Jack Owens. Flynn, Kelly, Cox & Whiteley will look to continue their rugby league careers elsewhere.

Will Sheffield even have a team to field next season at their new ground?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:06 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2815
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Are we in for anymore Sheffield players? 8 are leaving.....Duane Straugheir, Scott Wheeldon, Sam Scott, Jack Owens, Perry Whiteley, James Kelly, Paddy Flynn & Jordan Cox and in a press release from Sheffield, Duane Straugheir has been offered a contract by a League One side (us maybe, ex Bulls player, worked here, would be in line with our recruitment).

However Wheeldon will join a fellow Championship club as will Jack Owens. Flynn, Kelly, Cox & Whiteley will look to continue their rugby league careers elsewhere.

Will Sheffield even have a team to field next season at their new ground?


Wheeldon has been announced by Fev today. As well as Straugheir, Sheffield also confirmed Sam Scott was signing for a Champ 1 club. IIRC, Scott was a bit of a thug. But perhaps that type of thug is something we're lacking.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:06 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2815
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls also hinting at another signing announcement soon. A player highly rated by James Clare. My guess would be the confirmation of Ethan Ryan now that Derek Beaumont has given the game away.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:15 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3131
Location: Shipley, Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
Wheeldon has been announced by Fev today. As well as Straugheir, Sheffield also confirmed Sam Scott was signing for a Champ 1 club. IIRC, Scott was a bit of a thug. But perhaps that type of thug is something we're lacking.


Ah, didn't see the Scott to a League 1 team part! To be honest, for League 1 I'd be happy with either. If Magrin re-signs I make that 3 props with Kirk, Magrin and Peltier so could do with one or two with experience and Wilson as back up. As for second rowers, at the moment we have Garside and Hodgson. With Harrison supposedly joining Straugheir would pretty much complete our second row recruitment.

HamsterChops wrote:
Bulls also hinting at another signing announcement soon. A player highly rated by James Clare. My guess would be the confirmation of Ethan Ryan now that Derek Beaumont has given the game away.


Hope it gets announced sooner rather than later. Fair play to Beaumont thought by engaging with the Leigh fans and letting them know ASAP what is happening in regards to contracts of players after relegation. I think he's handled it well and it's prevented a lot of rumors within their fanbase. Was open and honest about Goodwin leaving and immediately reassured fans that Rhys Evans and Greg Richards were staying, however Ryan wasn't.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Google Adsense [Bot], HiramC, Leythersteve, madasmcmadammcmad2, Mobull, Nothus, roger daly, Scarey71, SCONE, thepimp007 and 213 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,7883,09376,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.