woolly07



Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm

Posts: 829



With Sironen I suppose we were a little lucky getting him as HKR got him interested in the first place then found they were full. I only ever thought he was temporary but it would have been great to keep him.

Did anyone else notice Gledhill (yes I know!) saying RFL waiting for a couple of clubs sorting out their problems before sorting the restructure. Hopefully, next week after the GF there will be some final clarification about this one way or another.

I still expect to stay where we are as players are signing but am not too bothered if we do drop down. I have just about forgotten about this season now and if we go down then lets just start again where we should have been 10 months ago. We look like we are assembling a decent team for either division. Bulls Boy 2011

Bulls Boy 2011



Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm

Posts: 3131

Location: Shipley, Bradford

Are we in for anymore Sheffield players? 8 are leaving.....Duane Straugheir, Scott Wheeldon, Sam Scott, Jack Owens, Perry Whiteley, James Kelly, Paddy Flynn & Jordan Cox and in a press release from Sheffield, Duane Straugheir has been offered a contract by a League One side (us maybe, ex Bulls player, worked here, would be in line with our recruitment).



However Wheeldon will join a fellow Championship club as will Jack Owens. Flynn, Kelly, Cox & Whiteley will look to continue their rugby league careers elsewhere.



Will Sheffield even have a team to field next season at their new ground? BULLSBOY2011:

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



HamsterChops

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm

Posts: 2815

Location: No longer Bradford

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Are we in for anymore Sheffield players? 8 are leaving.....Duane Straugheir, Scott Wheeldon, Sam Scott, Jack Owens, Perry Whiteley, James Kelly, Paddy Flynn & Jordan Cox and in a press release from Sheffield, Duane Straugheir has been offered a contract by a League One side (us maybe, ex Bulls player, worked here, would be in line with our recruitment).



However Wheeldon will join a fellow Championship club as will Jack Owens. Flynn, Kelly, Cox & Whiteley will look to continue their rugby league careers elsewhere.



Will Sheffield even have a team to field next season at their new ground?



Wheeldon has been announced by Fev today. As well as Straugheir, Sheffield also confirmed Sam Scott was signing for a Champ 1 club. IIRC, Scott was a bit of a thug. But perhaps that type of thug is something we're lacking.

HamsterChops



Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm

Posts: 2815

Location: No longer Bradford

Bulls also hinting at another signing announcement soon. A player highly rated by James Clare. My guess would be the confirmation of Ethan Ryan now that Derek Beaumont has given the game away. Bulls Boy 2011

Bulls Boy 2011



Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm

Posts: 3131

Location: Shipley, Bradford

Wheeldon has been announced by Fev today. As well as Straugheir, Sheffield also confirmed Sam Scott was signing for a Champ 1 club. IIRC, Scott was a bit of a thug. But perhaps that type of thug is something we're lacking.



Ah, didn't see the Scott to a League 1 team part! To be honest, for League 1 I'd be happy with either. If Magrin re-signs I make that 3 props with Kirk, Magrin and Peltier so could do with one or two with experience and Wilson as back up. As for second rowers, at the moment we have Garside and Hodgson. With Harrison supposedly joining Straugheir would pretty much complete our second row recruitment.



HamsterChops wrote: Bulls also hinting at another signing announcement soon. A player highly rated by James Clare. My guess would be the confirmation of Ethan Ryan now that Derek Beaumont has given the game away.



Ah, didn't see the Scott to a League 1 team part! To be honest, for League 1 I'd be happy with either. If Magrin re-signs I make that 3 props with Kirk, Magrin and Peltier so could do with one or two with experience and Wilson as back up. As for second rowers, at the moment we have Garside and Hodgson. With Harrison supposedly joining Straugheir would pretty much complete our second row recruitment.

Bulls also hinting at another signing announcement soon. A player highly rated by James Clare. My guess would be the confirmation of Ethan Ryan now that Derek Beaumont has given the game away.

Hope it gets announced sooner rather than later. Fair play to Beaumont thought by engaging with the Leigh fans and letting them know ASAP what is happening in regards to contracts of players after relegation. I think he's handled it well and it's prevented a lot of rumors within their fanbase. Was open and honest about Goodwin leaving and immediately reassured fans that Rhys Evans and Greg Richards were staying, however Ryan wasn't.

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



