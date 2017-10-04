Wow, that would be a statement of intent if Ethan does stay. In T&A today Margrin discussions ongoing, doesn't look like Sironen is staying though which is disappointing but unsurprising. If you would have told us Chisholm, Oakes and Ryan (hopefully) would sign with us for the year and beyond, i think we would have bitten their hands off (after we had have gotten off the floor laughing)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, cieranblonde, Drust, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, josefw, Mobull, RickyF1, SCONE, Surely not and 171 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,643,745
|2,238
|76,274
|4,491
|SET
|