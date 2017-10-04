WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:24 am
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 90
Bullseye wrote:
Rumour has it lardarse ginger winger Chris Riley has been seen up at Odsal. Think I'm still quicker than him.


Maybe he wasn't quick enough to catch the bus after the last game?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:04 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4558
Wasn't Riley half decent?

Kevin Penny anybody?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:50 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3123
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Wasn't Riley half decent?

Kevin Penny anybody?


He used to be when he was playing outside of Atkins and Bridge in their prime. But now just useless. Sooner have Campbell back.

In other news (yes it's on the other thread) but according to Derek Beaumont, Ethan Ryan has decided to stay with the Bulls!! So some more fantastic news for us leading into the 2018 Season!!!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:06 pm
YorkshireRider Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:20 pm
Posts: 18
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:

In other news (yes it's on the other thread) but according to Derek Beaumont, Ethan Ryan has decided to stay with the Bulls!! So some more fantastic news for us leading into the 2018 Season!!!


Who asked him
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:32 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1160
Location: Waiting
YorkshireRider wrote:
Who asked him

A fan.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:36 pm
YorkshireRider Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:20 pm
Posts: 18
I know that it’s been said before but until the club says something I’m not going to get excited
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:25 am
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2754
I saw that tweet about Ryan. It seems he had signed for Leigh but then asked to be released from that contract to remain at Bradford
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:36 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2812
Location: No longer Bradford
https://twitter.com/derek_beaumont/status/915656234967150593
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:57 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4811
Wow, that would be a statement of intent if Ethan does stay. In T&A today Margrin discussions ongoing, doesn't look like Sironen is staying though which is disappointing but unsurprising. If you would have told us Chisholm, Oakes and Ryan (hopefully) would sign with us for the year and beyond, i think we would have bitten their hands off (after we had have gotten off the floor laughing)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, cieranblonde, Drust, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, josefw, Mobull, RickyF1, SCONE, Surely not and 171 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,7452,23876,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM