Bulls4Champs wrote: Wasn't Riley half decent?



Kevin Penny anybody?

He used to be when he was playing outside of Atkins and Bridge in their prime. But now just useless. Sooner have Campbell back.In other news (yes it's on the other thread) but according to Derek Beaumont, Ethan Ryan has decided to stay with the Bulls!! So some more fantastic news for us leading into the 2018 Season!!!