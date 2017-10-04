WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:24 am
Bullseye wrote:
Rumour has it lardarse ginger winger Chris Riley has been seen up at Odsal. Think I'm still quicker than him.


Maybe he wasn't quick enough to catch the bus after the last game?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:04 pm
Wasn't Riley half decent?

Kevin Penny anybody?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:50 pm
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Wasn't Riley half decent?

Kevin Penny anybody?


He used to be when he was playing outside of Atkins and Bridge in their prime. But now just useless. Sooner have Campbell back.

In other news (yes it's on the other thread) but according to Derek Beaumont, Ethan Ryan has decided to stay with the Bulls!! So some more fantastic news for us leading into the 2018 Season!!!
