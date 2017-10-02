|
|
Nothus wrote:
I think it says more about the current state of SL that someone like Tyrone Roberts can demand a salary high enough to make him a marquee player tbh.
Shows the level that SL are able to recruit at (unless the player has been a bad boy like Barba or Bird). All the more reason to concentrate on producing our own players through the academy.
Nothus wrote:
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:03 am
Nothus wrote:
I think it says more about the current state of SL that someone like Tyrone Roberts can demand a salary high enough to make him a marquee player tbh.
The League Express article about it even mentions that they failed with bids for Gareth Widdop, George Williams & James Maloney. Bearing in mind they were also heavily linked with throwing money at Cooper Cronk, the article may as well say "Yeah, they're desperate".
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:07 am
Bull Mania wrote:
O/T but interesting to see Warrington have signed Tyrone Roberts as their MARQUEE player. Qon't we rumoure dto be in for him in 20165? Maybe if Mr Ferres & Green spent money more wisely on trying to get him (a position we needed) instead of wasting it on numerous players who barely played...
Are you the Bulls media guy, or have you just been on the sherry?
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:10 am
Bullseye wrote:
That's my understanding too. Didn't the administrator complain that the admin process was circumvented by the RFL? The article in League Express reckons that if it gets to tribunal the whole saga will be laid bare. That could be embarrassing enough to force a settlement. Who settles is anyone's guess but to me it looks like the RFL engineered the whole process.
This - which is why it will be settled today with a contribution from the RFL!
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:12 am
Will we hear the outcome of today's meeting at some point today do you think?
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:19 am
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
This - which is why it will be settled today with a contribution from the RFL!
Hope that's more accurate than some of your previous predictions!
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:07 am
Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:53 pm
Bullseye wrote:
That's my understanding too. Didn't the administrator complain that the admin process was circumvented by the RFL? The article in League Express reckons that if it gets to tribunal the whole saga will be laid bare. That could be embarrassing enough to force a settlement. Who settles is anyone's guess but to me it looks like the RFL engineered the whole process.
I'd expect any players that have signed new deals will have dropped out of claiming.
Well, yeah but my feeling that the newco couldn't be deeply involved (if at all), is entirely based on the assumption that the administrator did everything properly, or at least was professional enough to adequately cover his tracks - if he didn't then I guess anything is possible with the RFL, who let's not forget acted as 'kingmaker', in all this, in it up to their necks. I'm still far from sure how it all occurred so maybe some clarity will emerge, though my guess is that, to save necks, 'someone' will pay £XXX to 'someone else' and the fog will descend once again. Court reports (if it gets that far..) would be interesting.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:18 pm
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
This - which is why it will be settled today with a contribution from the RFL!
Another done deal, eh?
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:22 pm
Mr Dog wrote:
Another done deal, eh?
Think his source needs duffing up.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:48 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Well, yeah but my feeling that the newco couldn't be deeply involved (if at all), is entirely based on the assumption that the administrator did everything properly, or at least was professional enough to adequately cover his tracks - if he didn't then I guess anything is possible with the RFL, who let's not forget acted as 'kingmaker', in all this, in it up to their necks. I'm still far from sure how it all occurred so maybe some clarity will emerge, though my guess is that, to save necks, 'someone' will pay £XXX to 'someone else' and the fog will descend once again. Court reports (if it gets that far..) would be interesting.
The argument could be that the Administrator was not allowed to do things properly as whoever he wished to sell to had to be OK'ed by the RFL and therefore they forced the liquidation by not agreeing bids that the Administrator found more favourable than the one ultimately accepted.
This is a very grey area. An Administrator has a duty to get the best deal for the creditors but whoever purchases a club in trouble also has to get a licence from the RFL to operate. So who is ultimately responsible for approving the purchaser of a club? I don't know the ins and outs of the law but I believe that if the club gets liquidated then the Administrator would only get paid if the assets raise sufficient funds. If this is the case would the Administrator have a case to sue the RFL if they did not approve the purchase by somebody who could have cleared his fee. Genuine question.
