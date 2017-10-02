Bullseye wrote: That's my understanding too. Didn't the administrator complain that the admin process was circumvented by the RFL? The article in League Express reckons that if it gets to tribunal the whole saga will be laid bare. That could be embarrassing enough to force a settlement. Who settles is anyone's guess but to me it looks like the RFL engineered the whole process.



I'd expect any players that have signed new deals will have dropped out of claiming.

Well, yeah but my feeling that the newco couldn't be deeply involved (if at all), is entirely based on the assumption that the administrator did everything properly, or at least was professional enough to adequately cover his tracks - if he didn't then I guess anything is possible with the RFL, who let's not forget acted as 'kingmaker', in all this, in it up to their necks. I'm still far from sure how it all occurred so maybe some clarity will emerge, though my guess is that, to save necks, 'someone' will pay £XXX to 'someone else' and the fog will descend once again. Court reports (if it gets that far..) would be interesting.