WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:52 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27309
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Nothus wrote:
I think it says more about the current state of SL that someone like Tyrone Roberts can demand a salary high enough to make him a marquee player tbh.


Shows the level that SL are able to recruit at (unless the player has been a bad boy like Barba or Bird). All the more reason to concentrate on producing our own players through the academy.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:03 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2810
Location: No longer Bradford
Nothus wrote:
I think it says more about the current state of SL that someone like Tyrone Roberts can demand a salary high enough to make him a marquee player tbh.


The League Express article about it even mentions that they failed with bids for Gareth Widdop, George Williams & James Maloney. Bearing in mind they were also heavily linked with throwing money at Cooper Cronk, the article may as well say "Yeah, they're desperate".
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:07 am
Bullmans Parade User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 87
Bull Mania wrote:
O/T but interesting to see Warrington have signed Tyrone Roberts as their MARQUEE player. Qon't we rumoure dto be in for him in 20165? Maybe if Mr Ferres & Green spent money more wisely on trying to get him (a position we needed) instead of wasting it on numerous players who barely played...


Are you the Bulls media guy, or have you just been on the sherry? :lol:
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:10 am
Frank Whitcombe User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 385
Bullseye wrote:
That's my understanding too. Didn't the administrator complain that the admin process was circumvented by the RFL? The article in League Express reckons that if it gets to tribunal the whole saga will be laid bare. That could be embarrassing enough to force a settlement. Who settles is anyone's guess but to me it looks like the RFL engineered the whole process.


This - which is why it will be settled today with a contribution from the RFL!
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:12 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1152
Location: Waiting
Will we hear the outcome of today's meeting at some point today do you think?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:19 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27309
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
This - which is why it will be settled today with a contribution from the RFL!


Hope that's more accurate than some of your previous predictions!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:53 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9671
Location: Bradbados
Bullseye wrote:
That's my understanding too. Didn't the administrator complain that the admin process was circumvented by the RFL? The article in League Express reckons that if it gets to tribunal the whole saga will be laid bare. That could be embarrassing enough to force a settlement. Who settles is anyone's guess but to me it looks like the RFL engineered the whole process.

I'd expect any players that have signed new deals will have dropped out of claiming.


Well, yeah but my feeling that the newco couldn't be deeply involved (if at all), is entirely based on the assumption that the administrator did everything properly, or at least was professional enough to adequately cover his tracks - if he didn't then I guess anything is possible with the RFL, who let's not forget acted as 'kingmaker', in all this, in it up to their necks. I'm still far from sure how it all occurred so maybe some clarity will emerge, though my guess is that, to save necks, 'someone' will pay £XXX to 'someone else' and the fog will descend once again. Court reports (if it gets that far..) would be interesting.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:18 pm
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 545
Location: Not there
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
This - which is why it will be settled today with a contribution from the RFL!


Another done deal, eh? :wink:
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:22 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27309
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Mr Dog wrote:
Another done deal, eh? :wink:


Think his source needs duffing up. :wink:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullsmad, BullyBully13, childofthenorthern, domthebull, josefw, le penguin, MDF3, phillgee, RickyF1, Scarey71, Yahoo [Bot] and 287 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,1703,06976,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSSIES
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
KIWIS
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM