You're right, it is a strange one.
We know from Social-Media Man & co that Thorne was allowed into the stadium by Pet-tit AFTER he'd announced liquidation. Didn't their reports say Thorne offered to tupe the entire squad that remained to the new-co he's registered at Companies house? Surely that Petit's problem...There were only two registered entities at CH at that time, Green's & Thorne's, IIRC Orca's Bulls was registered a week or two later.
As the RFL kyboshed it and the players lost wages you'd imaging they are carrying the can. How he pins that on Cha-Low, who you'd assume took the club in good faith, is going to be interesting to see.
Maybe Niggle will use part of his obscene salary to pour some of his snake oil on those troubled waters...........
