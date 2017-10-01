Bullseye

I'd expect some sort of settlement out of court.

Hopefully they will reach an agreement before xmas.

Hopefully they will reach an agreement before xmas.

It would be nice to start next year with a clean sheet rather than the sword of damacles

Magrin expected to re-sign according to League Express today.

He is one of the claimants, I believe?



Still haven't worked out how the newco are involved, though. It makes little sense to me.

Still haven't worked out how the newco are involved, though. It makes little sense to me.

I think the basic argument is that the newco is just the old co, i.e. the old co was not liquidated but sold on to ChaLo. I believe the argument is that the RFL had control over who the new owners were and not the Administrator and that fines belonging to the old co (12 point deduction etc) were imposed onto newco.

I think the basic argument is that the newco is just the old co, i.e. the old co was not liquidated but sold on to ChaLo. I believe the argument is that the RFL had control over who the new owners were and not the Administrator and that fines belonging to the old co (12 point deduction etc) were imposed onto newco.



That's my understanding too. Didn't the administrator complain that the admin process was circumvented by the RFL? The article in League Express reckons that if it gets to tribunal the whole saga will be laid bare. That could be embarrassing enough to force a settlement. Who settles is anyone's guess but to me it looks like the RFL engineered the whole process.

I'd expect any players that have signed new deals will have dropped out of claiming.



That's my understanding too. Didn't the administrator complain that the admin process was circumvented by the RFL? The article in League Express reckons that if it gets to tribunal the whole saga will be laid bare. That could be embarrassing enough to force a settlement. Who settles is anyone's guess but to me it looks like the RFL engineered the whole process.I'd expect any players that have signed new deals will have dropped out of claiming.



We know from Social-Media Man & co that Thorne was allowed into the stadium by Pet-tit AFTER he'd announced liquidation. Didn't their reports say Thorne offered to tupe the entire squad that remained to the new-co he's registered at Companies house? Surely that Petit's problem...There were only two registered entities at CH at that time, Green's & Thorne's, IIRC Orca's Bulls was registered a week or two later.

As the RFL kyboshed it and the players lost wages you'd imaging they are carrying the can. How he pins that on Cha-Low, who you'd assume took the club in good faith, is going to be interesting to see.



As the RFL kyboshed it and the players lost wages you'd imaging they are carrying the can. How he pins that on Cha-Low, who you'd assume took the club in good faith, is going to be interesting to see.



