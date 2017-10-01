WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:06 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27302
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I'd expect some sort of settlement out of court.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:16 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 612
Location: Depends whose asking
Hopefully they will reach an agreement before xmas.
It would be nice to start next year with a clean sheet rather than the sword of damacles
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:13 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27302
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Magrin expected to re-sign according to League Express today.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:16 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9670
Location: Bradbados
He is one of the claimants, I believe?

Still haven't worked out how the newco are involved, though. It makes little sense to me.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:27 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4028
Location: Hornsea
Bulliac wrote:
He is one of the claimants, I believe?

Still haven't worked out how the newco are involved, though. It makes little sense to me.

I think the basic argument is that the newco is just the old co, i.e. the old co was not liquidated but sold on to ChaLo. I believe the argument is that the RFL had control over who the new owners were and not the Administrator and that fines belonging to the old co (12 point deduction etc) were imposed onto newco.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:34 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27302
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
rugbyreddog wrote:
I think the basic argument is that the newco is just the old co, i.e. the old co was not liquidated but sold on to ChaLo. I believe the argument is that the RFL had control over who the new owners were and not the Administrator and that fines belonging to the old co (12 point deduction etc) were imposed onto newco.


That's my understanding too. Didn't the administrator complain that the admin process was circumvented by the RFL? The article in League Express reckons that if it gets to tribunal the whole saga will be laid bare. That could be embarrassing enough to force a settlement. Who settles is anyone's guess but to me it looks like the RFL engineered the whole process.

I'd expect any players that have signed new deals will have dropped out of claiming.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:36 am
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 432
Location: South of Bratfud
You're right, it is a strange one.

We know from Social-Media Man & co that Thorne was allowed into the stadium by Pet-tit AFTER he'd announced liquidation. Didn't their reports say Thorne offered to tupe the entire squad that remained to the new-co he's registered at Companies house? Surely that Petit's problem...There were only two registered entities at CH at that time, Green's & Thorne's, IIRC Orca's Bulls was registered a week or two later.

As the RFL kyboshed it and the players lost wages you'd imaging they are carrying the can. How he pins that on Cha-Low, who you'd assume took the club in good faith, is going to be interesting to see.

Maybe Niggle will use part of his obscene salary to pour some of his snake oil on those troubled waters........... :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullocks, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, Ewwenorfolk, josefw, Mobull, Nothus, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Surely not, thepimp007 and 241 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,9382,52576,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM